Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) Shares Down 5.3%

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT – Get Rating) shares dropped 5.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.12 and last traded at $12.17. Approximately 5,371 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 309,075 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.85.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.28.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.019 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PBT. Foundation Resource Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 94.1% during the fourth quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 1,433,840 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $14,482,000 after purchasing an additional 695,220 shares during the period. SoftVest Advisors LLC increased its stake in Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 18.1% in the third quarter. SoftVest Advisors LLC now owns 2,228,369 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,769,000 after acquiring an additional 341,364 shares during the last quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new position in Permian Basin Royalty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,705,000. Sinecera Capital LLC bought a new position in Permian Basin Royalty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,211,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 123.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 276,162 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 152,604 shares during the last quarter.

About Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT)

Permian Basin Royalty Trust, an express trust, holds overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. The company owns a 75% net overriding royalty interest in the Waddell Ranch properties comprising Dune, Judkins, McKnight, Tubb, Devonian, and Waddell fields located in Crane County, Texas.

