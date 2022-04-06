Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Shares Up 10.7%

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 10.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $27.50 and last traded at $27.47. 495,416 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 13,219,251 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.81.

PINS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Pinterest from $57.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Pinterest from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Pinterest from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.54.

Get Pinterest alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.20 billion, a PE ratio of 56.81, a P/E/G ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.19.

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $846.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $831.23 million. Pinterest had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 13.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 67,598 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.87, for a total transaction of $2,154,348.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 53,016 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total transaction of $1,398,031.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 439,985 shares of company stock worth $12,604,557 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 242.5% during the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 214.8% during the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000.

Pinterest Company Profile (NYSE:PINS)

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.