Magna Terra Minerals (CVE:MTT) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.10

Shares of Magna Terra Minerals Inc. (CVE:MTT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10, with a volume of 92504 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.
The company has a market capitalization of C$6.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.
Magna Terra Minerals Company Profile (CVE:MTT)
Read More
- El Pollo Loco Stock is not a Crazy Long
- 3 Insurance Stocks Worth Dipping into During Tough Economic Times
- Trading Volume is Picking Up On These 3 Buys
- 3 Swing Trades With Good Upside
- Chevron Is Moving Higher On Analyst Upgrades
Receive News & Ratings for Magna Terra Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna Terra Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.