Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Acquires New Position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 189,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,170,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AN. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 575.8% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. 91.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of AutoNation from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of AutoNation in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of AutoNation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.00.

NYSE AN opened at $97.94 on Wednesday. AutoNation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.32 and a 12 month high of $133.48. The stock has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.25, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $109.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $5.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00 by $0.76. AutoNation had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 50.46%. The company had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that AutoNation, Inc. will post 20.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 13,210 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.29, for a total transaction of $1,496,560.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 9,478 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.07, for a total transaction of $957,941.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 91,846 shares of company stock worth $9,433,205. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Stellantis.

