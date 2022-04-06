Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) Hits New 12-Month High at $27.58

Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $27.58 and last traded at $27.58, with a volume of 218 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.29.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WLKP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Westlake Chemical Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Westlake Chemical Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $969.68 million, a PE ratio of 11.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.63.

Westlake Chemical Partners ( NYSE:WLKP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.42. Westlake Chemical Partners had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 8.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Westlake Chemical Partners LP will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.471 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.84%. Westlake Chemical Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.77%.

In other Westlake Chemical Partners news, SVP Andrew Kenner purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.15 per share, with a total value of $209,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLKP. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,834,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $156,704,000 after acquiring an additional 422,405 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 538,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,455,000 after buying an additional 17,072 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 12.1% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 382,375 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,307,000 after buying an additional 41,266 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 247.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 319,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,576,000 after buying an additional 227,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Westlake Chemical Partners by 22.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 282,755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,612,000 after purchasing an additional 51,606 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.16% of the company’s stock.

About Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP)

Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company's ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on either a spot or contract basis.

