Analysts Expect Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Will Post Earnings of -$1.81 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of ($1.81) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Blueprint Medicines’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.50) and the lowest is ($2.22). Blueprint Medicines posted earnings per share of ($1.72) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines will report full year earnings of ($7.44) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.02) to ($6.31). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($5.88) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.81) to ($3.44). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Blueprint Medicines.

Get Blueprint Medicines alerts:

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($5.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($4.73). The business had revenue of $107.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.14 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 31.04% and a negative net margin of 357.66%. The company’s revenue was up 213.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.53) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have commented on BPMC. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $93.00 to $82.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $120.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $135.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.64.

In other Blueprint Medicines news, insider Ariel Hurley sold 761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.27, for a total value of $45,865.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider L. Becker Hewes sold 2,219 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $133,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,575 shares of company stock worth $327,064. Insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BPMC. CWM LLC bought a new position in Blueprint Medicines during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 1,340.7% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 38.4% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 436 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 3,253.3% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ BPMC opened at $66.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.44. Blueprint Medicines has a 52 week low of $53.26 and a 52 week high of $117.86.

About Blueprint Medicines (Get Rating)

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Blueprint Medicines (BPMC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Blueprint Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueprint Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.