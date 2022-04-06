Yousif Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 63,749 Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 63,749 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,615,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Toll Brothers as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TOL. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 475 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

NYSE:TOL opened at $47.42 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 5.00 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.01 and a 12 month high of $75.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 6.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.58.

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.12. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 9.86%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 10.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This is a positive change from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.52%.

TOL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised Toll Brothers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Toll Brothers from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Toll Brothers from $62.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Toll Brothers from $56.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.44.

About Toll Brothers (Get Rating)

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and cater to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.