Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 206,563 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 2,685,782 shares.The stock last traded at $36.91 and had previously closed at $37.61.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Huntsman in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Huntsman from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Huntsman from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Huntsman from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered shares of Huntsman from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.64.

Get Huntsman alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.16 and its 200 day moving average is $34.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.13.

Huntsman ( NYSE:HUN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. Huntsman had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Huntsman Co. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.2125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.93%.

Huntsman declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, March 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 24.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Huntsman by 98.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,833,934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,636,000 after acquiring an additional 907,578 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Huntsman during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Huntsman in the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Huntsman by 29.5% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 8,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Huntsman during the third quarter worth approximately $203,000. 84.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huntsman Company Profile (NYSE:HUN)

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.