Delta Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Delta Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,953 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 7,185 shares during the period. Delta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 114,242 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $6,170,000 after purchasing an additional 9,484 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 1,858,570 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $100,381,000 after buying an additional 440,101 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 357,481 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $19,308,000 after buying an additional 7,828 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,483 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,565,000 after buying an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,351 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,801,000 after buying an additional 5,464 shares in the last quarter. 62.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

NYSE VZ opened at $52.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $221.56 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.38. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $49.69 and a one year high of $59.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.67.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $34.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.98 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 28.94%. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.03%.

In related news, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg bought 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $52.55 per share, for a total transaction of $998,450.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $84,879.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, March 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.20.

Verizon Communications Company Profile (Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.