Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) Shares Purchased by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,639 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,916 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned approximately 0.12% of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF worth $6,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MGV. Veracity Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 3,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter. Capital Planning LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 70,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,503,000 after buying an additional 2,427 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Zeit Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Zeit Capital LLC now owns 243,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,963,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA MGV opened at $106.85 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $95.76 and a 1 year high of $109.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.50.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

