D.A. Davidson & CO. Grows Stake in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 130,270 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 4,277 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $6,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alaska Air Group by 266.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in Alaska Air Group by 5,716.7% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 698 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Alaska Air Group by 154.6% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 975 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Alaska Air Group by 36.1% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 981 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its position in Alaska Air Group by 409.1% during the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 1,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 73.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Alaska Air Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Alaska Air Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Barclays dropped their price target on Alaska Air Group from $68.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alaska Air Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Alaska Air Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.13.

Shares of Alaska Air Group stock opened at $56.87 on Wednesday. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.46 and a twelve month high of $74.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.71.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business’s revenue was up 135.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.55) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.84, for a total transaction of $117,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group Profile (Get Rating)

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 120 destinations throughout North America. Alaska Air Group, Inc was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.