7,641 Shares in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Acquired by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,641 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,862,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 315.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 54 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 56 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 7,725.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 313 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. 97.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

Shares of TDG opened at $651.43 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $645.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $634.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.44. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $552.72 and a 52 week high of $688.03.

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 16.23% and a negative return on equity of 23.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 13.68 earnings per share for the current year.

TDG has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $762.00 to $801.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $600.00 to $786.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TransDigm Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $721.94.

In related news, Director Raymond F. Laubenthal sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $670.00, for a total value of $3,350,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $646.42, for a total transaction of $7,433,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,500 shares of company stock valued at $25,313,045 in the last ninety days. 9.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About TransDigm Group (Get Rating)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.