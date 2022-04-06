104,416 Shares in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Purchased by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 104,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,911,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 64,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,999,000 after acquiring an additional 6,762 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 64,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,013,000 after acquiring an additional 3,898 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 82.6% in the 4th quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 4,839 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,326,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 31,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 7,089 shares in the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on TPX. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.75.

Shares of TPX opened at $28.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.80. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.90 and a twelve month high of $50.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.31.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 190.50%. Tempur Sealy International’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. This is an increase from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.07%.

About Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

