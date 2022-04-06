Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) Price Target Increased to $104.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $100.00 to $104.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.89% from the company’s current price.
RHP has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.83.
RHP opened at $92.95 on Wednesday. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 52-week low of $68.64 and a 52-week high of $98.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of -28.87 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.56.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RHP. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 24.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 110.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 117,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,249,000 after purchasing an additional 61,353 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 38.4% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 17,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 4,721 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 68.6% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 8,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. 93.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Ryman Hospitality Properties (Get Rating)
Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following segments: Hospitality, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other. The Hospitality segment includes directly-owned hotel properties and hotel operations, as well as the Gaylord Rockies joint venture.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ryman Hospitality Properties (RHP)
- El Pollo Loco Stock is not a Crazy Long
- 3 Insurance Stocks Worth Dipping into During Tough Economic Times
- Trading Volume is Picking Up On These 3 Buys
- 3 Swing Trades With Good Upside
- Chevron Is Moving Higher On Analyst Upgrades
Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.