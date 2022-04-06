Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) Price Target Increased to $104.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $100.00 to $104.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.89% from the company’s current price.

RHP has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.83.

RHP opened at $92.95 on Wednesday. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 52-week low of $68.64 and a 52-week high of $98.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of -28.87 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.56.

Ryman Hospitality Properties ( NYSE:RHP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative return on equity of 1,684.43% and a negative net margin of 18.84%. The firm had revenue of $377.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.56) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 198.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Ryman Hospitality Properties will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RHP. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 24.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 110.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 117,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,249,000 after purchasing an additional 61,353 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 38.4% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 17,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 4,721 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 68.6% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 8,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. 93.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following segments: Hospitality, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other. The Hospitality segment includes directly-owned hotel properties and hotel operations, as well as the Gaylord Rockies joint venture.

