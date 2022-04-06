Needham & Company LLC Raises Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) Price Target to $36.00

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Rating) had its price target upped by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 79.28% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Get Collegium Pharmaceutical alerts:

Collegium Pharmaceutical stock opened at $20.08 on Wednesday. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $17.07 and a twelve month high of $25.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.24. The company has a market capitalization of $670.27 million, a P/E ratio of 11.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

In related news, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 10,559 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total transaction of $228,179.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 5.18% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLL. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 146.3% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 361,800 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,758,000 after acquiring an additional 214,900 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter worth $220,000. Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter worth $1,362,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000.

About Collegium Pharmaceutical (Get Rating)

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, oral formulation of oxycodone; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; and Xtampza ER for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.