PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:PFN)

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a dividend of 0.0718 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th.

NYSE:PFN opened at $8.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.42. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has a 1 year low of $8.27 and a 1 year high of $11.45.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFN. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 403,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,429,000 after acquiring an additional 78,912 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 264,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,681,000 after acquiring an additional 30,607 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 168,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 42,206 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 590,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,636,000 after acquiring an additional 35,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II during the 4th quarter worth about $269,000.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II operates as a closed end investment trust. It engages in the provision of current income, consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded on October 29, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

