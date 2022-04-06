PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML) Plans $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Posted by on Apr 6th, 2022

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PMLGet Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.059 per share by the investment management company on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th.

Shares of NYSE:PML opened at $11.51 on Wednesday. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has a 52 week low of $11.03 and a 52 week high of $15.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.69.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II during the fourth quarter worth $131,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II during the fourth quarter worth $256,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,418 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II during the fourth quarter worth $380,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 61.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,134 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 13,692 shares during the last quarter.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Company Profile (Get Rating)

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Stories

Dividend History for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML)

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.