PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML) Plans $0.06 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.059 per share by the investment management company on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th.

Shares of NYSE:PML opened at $11.51 on Wednesday. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has a 52 week low of $11.03 and a 52 week high of $15.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.69.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II during the fourth quarter worth $131,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II during the fourth quarter worth $256,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,418 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II during the fourth quarter worth $380,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 61.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,134 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 13,692 shares during the last quarter.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

