John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III stock opened at $17.94 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.25 and its 200 day moving average is $18.31. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III has a twelve month low of $16.30 and a twelve month high of $19.89.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPS. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 58.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 55,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 20,396 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III in the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 16.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 52,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 7,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 23,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III operates as a closed-end management investment company. It seeks to provide a high level of current income consistent with preservation of capital by investing in securities that, in the opinion of the Advisor, may be undervalued relative to similar securities in the marketplace.

