EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the construction company on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th.
EMCOR Group has a payout ratio of 6.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect EMCOR Group to earn $8.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.2%.
Shares of NYSE EME opened at $111.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $115.69 and a 200-day moving average of $120.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.41. EMCOR Group has a fifty-two week low of $107.79 and a fifty-two week high of $135.98.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EME. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 85.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 144,414 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,790,000 after purchasing an additional 66,393 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 73.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,864 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 4,588 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 111,896 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,254,000 after acquiring an additional 10,589 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,093 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 134,950 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms have weighed in on EME. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EMCOR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of EMCOR Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
About EMCOR Group (Get Rating)
EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Building Services, United States Industrial Services, and United Kingdom Building Services.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on EMCOR Group (EME)
- 3 Insurance Stocks Worth Dipping into During Tough Economic Times
- El Pollo Loco Stock is not a Crazy Long
- Trading Volume is Picking Up On These 3 Buys
- 3 Swing Trades With Good Upside
- Chevron Is Moving Higher On Analyst Upgrades
Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.