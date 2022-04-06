EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the construction company on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th.

EMCOR Group has a payout ratio of 6.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect EMCOR Group to earn $8.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.2%.

Shares of NYSE EME opened at $111.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $115.69 and a 200-day moving average of $120.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.41. EMCOR Group has a fifty-two week low of $107.79 and a fifty-two week high of $135.98.

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 3.87%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that EMCOR Group will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EME. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 85.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 144,414 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,790,000 after purchasing an additional 66,393 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 73.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,864 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 4,588 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 111,896 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,254,000 after acquiring an additional 10,589 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,093 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 134,950 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EME. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EMCOR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of EMCOR Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

About EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Building Services, United States Industrial Services, and United Kingdom Building Services.

