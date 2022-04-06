Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEMKT:PDO) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.12

Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEMKT:PDO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a dividend of 0.1184 per share on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th.
NYSEMKT PDO opened at $17.28 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.24.
In related news, insider Julie Ann Meggers acquired 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.76 per share, for a total transaction of $217,880.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Thibault Christian Stracke acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.10 per share, for a total transaction of $271,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 35,845 shares of company stock worth $637,332 in the last 90 days.
About Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund
