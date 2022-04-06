Yousif Capital Management LLC Invests $7.15 Million in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 35,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,147,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Trane Technologies by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,600,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,688,000 after buying an additional 182,823 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 57,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,565,000 after acquiring an additional 20,947 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 105.6% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,056,000 after buying an additional 6,118 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Trane Technologies by 758.9% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Trane Technologies by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the period. 80.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TT opened at $154.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.32, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $155.57 and its 200 day moving average is $175.90. Trane Technologies plc has a fifty-two week low of $142.53 and a fifty-two week high of $207.06.

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.05. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 23.09% and a net margin of 10.07%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were given a $0.67 dividend. This is an increase from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 45.58%.

In other news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 5,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.60, for a total transaction of $790,994.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 3,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.05, for a total value of $563,376.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,424 shares of company stock worth $2,295,970. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research cut their target price on Trane Technologies from $210.00 to $202.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $189.00 to $184.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $174.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Vertical Research lowered Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $214.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.87.

Trane Technologies Plc is a global climate innovator, which engages in providing efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. Its strategic brands include Trane and Thermo King. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions; residential heating and cooling; and transport refrigeration systems and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

