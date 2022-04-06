D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $6.80 Million Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,205 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $6,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 134.5% in the third quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $46,000.

Shares of VOE opened at $148.83 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $134.19 and a one year high of $154.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $146.48 and a 200-day moving average of $146.67.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

