D.A. Davidson & CO. Lowers Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lessened its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 33.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 21,571 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $7,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 14.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,763,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,114,000,000 after buying an additional 1,613,936 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 33,693.9% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 827,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $135,966,000 after acquiring an additional 825,500 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 299.0% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 1,009,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $165,835,000 after buying an additional 756,714 shares during the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $78,490,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,668,000. 35.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $179.24 on Wednesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $160.68 and a 12-month high of $193.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.31.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

