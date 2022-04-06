Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Acquires 4,961 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) by 30.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,961 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Incyte were worth $1,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in Incyte by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Incyte by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Incyte by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,255 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in Incyte by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 3,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Incyte by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 47,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,472,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 91.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Incyte news, EVP Paula J. Swain sold 10,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.31, for a total transaction of $796,879.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 292,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $67.74 per share, with a total value of $19,845,923.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 711,335 shares of company stock valued at $49,689,821. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Incyte from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Incyte from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a research report on Friday, December 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Incyte in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on Incyte from $118.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.82.

NASDAQ INCY opened at $80.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $17.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.90, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Incyte Co. has a 12 month low of $61.91 and a 12 month high of $88.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.79 and a 200-day moving average of $70.35.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.72). The company had revenue of $862.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.38 million. Incyte had a net margin of 31.76% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Incyte Co. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

