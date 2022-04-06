Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Holdings Lifted by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) by 26.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,079 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Allegion were worth $1,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALLE. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Allegion by 282.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 306,209 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $42,655,000 after acquiring an additional 226,116 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Allegion by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 708,353 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $98,673,000 after acquiring an additional 34,264 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Allegion by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,083 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Allegion in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $250,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Allegion by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 46,810 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,188,000 after acquiring an additional 23,403 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ALLE. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Allegion from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Allegion from $142.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Bank of America lowered shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $163.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Allegion from $157.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Allegion in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.80.

Shares of NYSE:ALLE opened at $110.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.13. Allegion plc has a 52 week low of $106.83 and a 52 week high of $148.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.19.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $709.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.46 million. Allegion had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 59.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Allegion plc will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. This is a positive change from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.71%.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers, controls, and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door systems; and other accessories.

