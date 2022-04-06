D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $56.99 Million Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 367,831 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,153 shares during the period. Walt Disney comprises 0.6% of D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $56,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Walt Disney by 0.8% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 832,277 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $141,903,000 after purchasing an additional 6,721 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 13,651 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after buying an additional 3,599 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 16,119 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after acquiring an additional 3,576 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its position in Walt Disney by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,853,063 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $287,021,000 after acquiring an additional 133,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B&D White Capital Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 4,939.7% during the third quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC now owns 88,195 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $14,919,000 after acquiring an additional 86,445 shares during the period. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total value of $1,586,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $29,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,568 shares of company stock valued at $5,461,472 in the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $135.62 on Wednesday. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $128.38 and a 52-week high of $191.28. The company has a market capitalization of $246.91 billion, a PE ratio of 80.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $142.18 and a 200-day moving average of $154.25.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.49. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.22%. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DIS shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $229.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $190.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Walt Disney from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.72.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

