D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 16,632 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

D.A. Davidson & CO. trimmed its stake in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 181,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 16,632 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $8,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Paper in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in International Paper by 211.3% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 107.6% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in International Paper by 527.0% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

IP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on International Paper from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Bank of America cut International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of International Paper from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of International Paper from $59.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.64.

Shares of IP opened at $45.78 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.20. International Paper has a 52-week low of $40.45 and a 52-week high of $65.27. The company has a market capitalization of $17.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 0.98.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.09). International Paper had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. International Paper’s payout ratio is currently 41.57%.

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

