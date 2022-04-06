D.A. Davidson & CO. Raises Position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 50.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,496 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,807 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $8,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 56.8% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 88.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 49.5% during the third quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Shares of SCHP stock opened at $59.68 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 1 year low of $59.67 and a 1 year high of $64.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.18.

