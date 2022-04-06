Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Purchased by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 347,795 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,284 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $7,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 179.4% in the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,394 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $26.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $56.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.25. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $20.42 and a 12 month high of $26.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.56 and its 200-day moving average is $23.26.

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The business had revenue of $11.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.465 dividend. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.15%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.57%.

In related news, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 15,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.76 per share, with a total value of $356,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.72 per share, with a total value of $237,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on EPD. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.71.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

