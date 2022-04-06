Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Shares Bought by NewEdge Wealth LLC

NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 29.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,155 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 490 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $1,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ALGN. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 160.0% in the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 39 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 39 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 78.3% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 41 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ALGN shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Align Technology from $782.00 to $722.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Align Technology from $745.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group upgraded Align Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $880.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Align Technology in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $575.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Align Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $693.38.

NASDAQ ALGN opened at $436.80 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $468.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $571.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.61. Align Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $372.62 and a fifty-two week high of $737.45.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Align Technology had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 19.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Align Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

