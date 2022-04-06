Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 312,380 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 6,331,351 shares.The stock last traded at $65.25 and had previously closed at $65.21.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PLAN. Barclays raised their target price on Anaplan from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Anaplan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Anaplan from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Anaplan in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded Anaplan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Anaplan has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.81.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.81.

Anaplan ( NYSE:PLAN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $162.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.79 million. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 34.38% and a negative return on equity of 75.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. Analysts forecast that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 30,000 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total value of $1,347,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ana G. Pinczuk sold 7,428 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total value of $341,242.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 173,906 shares of company stock valued at $8,275,142. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Anaplan by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,360,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,629,000 after acquiring an additional 293,023 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Anaplan by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,137,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,692,000 after acquiring an additional 537,853 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Anaplan by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,030,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,813,000 after acquiring an additional 706,040 shares during the period. Corvex Management LP purchased a new position in Anaplan during the 4th quarter valued at $138,471,000. Finally, Palestra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Anaplan during the 3rd quarter valued at $164,099,000. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

