Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Has $28.28 Million Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,921 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.05% of Marriott International worth $28,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MAR. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,915,000. Eads & Heald Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 101,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,798,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 164,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,249,000 after buying an additional 1,712 shares during the period. Finally, Westhampton Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. 59.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on MAR shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Marriott International from $158.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Marriott International from $156.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Marriott International from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Marriott International from $185.00 to $199.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.36.

MAR opened at $174.00 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.23 and a 52 week high of $184.99. The stock has a market cap of $56.94 billion, a PE ratio of 52.10 and a beta of 1.69.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.28. Marriott International had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 125.04%. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 104.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Marriott International news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 10,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.21, for a total value of $1,814,894.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider William P. Brown sold 581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.34, for a total transaction of $99,548.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,726 shares of company stock valued at $3,003,209. 12.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marriott International Profile (Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.