Brokerages Set Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) Price Target at $79.85

Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $79.85.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Daqo New Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Daqo New Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,988,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $201,133,000 after buying an additional 954,938 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,127,082 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $126,084,000 after purchasing an additional 745,728 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 417.7% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 884,521 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,418,000 after buying an additional 713,671 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,881,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 511.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 709,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,601,000 after purchasing an additional 593,360 shares in the last quarter. 68.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DQ stock opened at $45.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.71. Daqo New Energy has a 1-year low of $32.20 and a 1-year high of $92.00. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.75.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $395.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.30 million. Daqo New Energy had a net margin of 45.04% and a return on equity of 48.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Daqo New Energy will post 17.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Daqo New Energy Company Profile

Daqo New Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of polysilicon products. It involves in the manufacture and sale of polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures, who further process the polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was founded by Guang Fu Xu on November 22, 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

