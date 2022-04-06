Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 749 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,138 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 749 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Teledyne Technologies worth $12,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TDY. Cardinal Capital Management raised its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 5,887 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,529,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 529 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 558 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 1,090 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 864 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 88.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $560.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $507.80.

In other news, Director Kenneth C. Dahlberg sold 4,935 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.01, for a total transaction of $2,127,034.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Charles Crocker sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.00, for a total value of $1,712,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

TDY stock opened at $481.28 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $435.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $433.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $391.28 and a 12-month high of $490.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.71 billion, a PE ratio of 48.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.10.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.24 by $0.32. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 9.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 18.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

