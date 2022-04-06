Dupont Capital Management Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its stake in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 28.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,060 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 420 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Markel were worth $1,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MKL. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Markel by 285.7% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 27 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Markel during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Markel by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 30 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Markel by 1,212.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 105 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Markel during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. 77.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MKL opened at $1,473.69 on Wednesday. Markel Co. has a 1 year low of $1,155.00 and a 1 year high of $1,513.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $20.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,322.99 and a 200 day moving average of $1,277.03.

Markel ( NYSE:MKL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $15.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $16.53 by ($0.82). The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Markel had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 5.97%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $15.83 EPS. Research analysts expect that Markel Co. will post 76.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on MKL shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Markel in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Markel in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,443.33.

In related news, Director Anthony F. Markel sold 65 shares of Markel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,266.38, for a total value of $82,314.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven A. Markel sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,486.02, for a total value of $2,229,030.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,065 shares of company stock valued at $4,529,920 over the last three months. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

