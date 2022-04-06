Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its stake in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,048 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 13,033 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Autohome were worth $1,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Autohome by 16.2% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 12,444,209 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $584,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735,612 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its position in Autohome by 93.5% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,202,334 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $150,286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547,334 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Autohome by 163.2% in the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,009,507 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $58,276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245,872 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its position in Autohome by 27.9% in the third quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 4,526,403 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $212,424,000 after acquiring an additional 987,855 shares during the period. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Autohome by 121.2% during the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,432,360 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $67,221,000 after buying an additional 784,751 shares during the period. 52.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Autohome alerts:

Autohome stock opened at $32.29 on Wednesday. Autohome Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.49 and a 1-year high of $98.11. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.66.

Autohome ( NYSE:ATHM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The information services provider reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $3.17. Autohome had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 29.63%. The company had revenue of $265.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. Autohome’s quarterly revenue was down 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Autohome Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. Autohome’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.10%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ATHM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Autohome in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark upgraded Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Autohome from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Autohome from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Autohome from $33.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Autohome has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.29.

About Autohome (Get Rating)

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, and its mobile applications and mini apps, delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers. It provides media services, including automaker advertising services and regional marketing campaigns; and leads generation services comprising dealer subscription services, advertising services for individual dealers, and used automobile listing and other platform-based services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Autohome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autohome and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.