Tanzanian Gold (NYSE:TRX) vs. Fury Gold Mines (NYSE:FURY) Financial Review

Tanzanian Gold (NYSE:TRX – Get Rating) and Fury Gold Mines (NYSE:FURY – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Tanzanian Gold and Fury Gold Mines’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tanzanian Gold N/A N/A -$4.00 million ($0.02) -15.38 Fury Gold Mines N/A N/A -$10.50 million ($0.16) -4.19

Tanzanian Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fury Gold Mines, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Tanzanian Gold has a beta of 0.74, indicating that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fury Gold Mines has a beta of 1.28, indicating that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Tanzanian Gold and Fury Gold Mines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tanzanian Gold N/A -13.38% -10.98% Fury Gold Mines N/A -25.58% -22.75%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.8% of Tanzanian Gold shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.7% of Fury Gold Mines shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Tanzanian Gold and Fury Gold Mines, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tanzanian Gold 0 0 0 0 N/A Fury Gold Mines 0 0 1 0 3.00

Fury Gold Mines has a consensus price target of $1.80, indicating a potential upside of 168.82%. Given Fury Gold Mines’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Fury Gold Mines is more favorable than Tanzanian Gold.

Summary

Fury Gold Mines beats Tanzanian Gold on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tanzanian Gold (Get Rating)

Tanzanian Gold Corp. along with its joint venture partner, State Mining Corporation of Tanzania (STAMICO), is building a gold project at Buckreef in Tanzania. The company’s Buckreef Project is located in the Geita District of the Geita Region south of Lake Victoria, approximately 110 kilometers southwest of the city of Mwanza, Tanzania. The Buckreef Project comprises over four prospects, namely Buckreef, Bingwa, Tembo and Eastern Porphyry. The company was founded on July 5, 1990 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Fury Gold Mines (Get Rating)

Fury Gold Mines Ltd. is junior exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. It holds interest in Committee Bay, Eau Claire, Éléonore South JV, Gibson MacQuoid, and Homestake Ridge projects. The company was founded on June 9, 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

