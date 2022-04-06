Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 1,654 Shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Bessemer Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) by 28.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,159 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,654 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Twitter were worth $180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Twitter in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Twitter by 2,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Twitter by 601.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 561 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Twitter by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 576 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Twitter by 178.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 683 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. 78.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TWTR opened at $50.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $40.82 billion, a PE ratio of -169.93 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 5.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Twitter, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.30 and a 12 month high of $73.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.56 and a 200-day moving average of $45.47.

Twitter ( NYSE:TWTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The social networking company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 4.37% and a negative net margin of 4.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Twitter, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Twitter declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, February 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the social networking company to purchase up to 14% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TWTR shares. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Twitter from $56.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Twitter from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Twitter in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. MKM Partners downgraded shares of Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Twitter from $64.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.81.

In other news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total transaction of $198,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 5,614 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $207,942.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,614 shares of company stock worth $744,993 in the last 90 days. 2.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted ads and Twitter amplify, follower ads, and Twitter takeover; Tips to directly send small one-time payments on Twitter using various payment methods, including bitcoin; Super Follows, a paid monthly subscription, which includes bonus content, exclusive previews, and perks as a way to support and connect with creators on Twitter; and Ticketed Spaces to support creators on Twitter for their time and effort in hosting, speaking, and moderating the public conversation on Twitter Spaces.

