State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Grows Stock Position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,523 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,933 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Trex were worth $9,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Trex by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,060 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in Trex in the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in Trex by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 41,262 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Trex in the 4th quarter valued at about $118,929,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Trex by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 29,148 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,936,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Trex alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TREX shares. Zelman & Associates started coverage on shares of Trex in a report on Monday, March 14th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Trex in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Trex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Trex from $132.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Trex from $90.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.41.

NYSE TREX opened at $64.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 35.65 and a beta of 1.42. Trex Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.92 and a fifty-two week high of $140.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.15.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $303.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.64 million. Trex had a return on equity of 36.80% and a net margin of 17.41%. Trex’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trex Company Profile (Get Rating)

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TREX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.