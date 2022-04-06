Lear (NYSE:LEA) Lifted to “Buy” at Bank of America

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $195.00 target price on the auto parts company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $150.00. Bank of America‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 46.14% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on LEA. Barclays reduced their target price on Lear from $170.00 to $163.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Lear from $204.00 to $197.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Lear in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded Lear from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Lear from $189.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.93.

Lear stock opened at $133.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $154.04 and a 200 day moving average of $167.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.51. Lear has a 12-month low of $127.91 and a 12-month high of $204.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Lear ( NYSE:LEA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The auto parts company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 1.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.66 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Lear will post 11.15 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Lear by 96.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 191 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lear in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lear during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Lear during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lear during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.98% of the company’s stock.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

