NewEdge Wealth LLC Grows Stock Position in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 291 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Exponent were worth $944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Exponent by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,942,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Exponent by 10.0% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Exponent by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Exponent by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Exponent by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 27,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,217,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director George H. Brown bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $85.18 per share, for a total transaction of $170,360.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on EXPO shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on Exponent from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Exponent from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Exponent in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of EXPO opened at $107.07 on Wednesday. Exponent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.49 and a 12 month high of $127.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $95.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.65. The firm has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.35 and a beta of 0.52.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $104.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.16 million. Exponent had a return on equity of 25.48% and a net margin of 21.70%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This is an increase from Exponent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.53%.

About Exponent

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

