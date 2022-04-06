NewEdge Wealth LLC Buys 497 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 124.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 896 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 143.0% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 673,764 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $387,019,000 after acquiring an additional 396,470 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock by 2.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,120,581 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,487,726,000 after buying an additional 217,116 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its stake in BlackRock by 23.5% in the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,094,603 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $918,000,000 after buying an additional 208,213 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in BlackRock by 53.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 505,280 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $423,760,000 after buying an additional 176,629 shares during the period. Finally, Cantillon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at about $93,657,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.32, for a total value of $1,147,048.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on BLK. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on BlackRock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on BlackRock from $756.00 to $795.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on BlackRock from $1,051.00 to $1,043.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on BlackRock from $1,125.00 to $1,024.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $931.76.

Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $764.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $754.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $846.72. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $660.15 and a 52 week high of $973.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.22.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The asset manager reported $10.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.16 by $0.26. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 30.46%. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $10.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were given a $4.88 dividend. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.13. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.09%.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

