NewEdge Wealth LLC Has $676,000 Stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

NewEdge Wealth LLC decreased its stake in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,863 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Rollins were worth $676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ROL. SevenOneSeven Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 12,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 22,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Rollins by 3.0% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Rollins by 103.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 719 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. 39.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ROL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Rollins from $42.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rollins in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rollins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday.

Shares of Rollins stock opened at $34.85 on Wednesday. Rollins, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.50 and a 12-month high of $40.11. The company has a market cap of $17.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.09 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.95.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. Rollins had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The firm had revenue of $600.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. Rollins’s payout ratio is 56.34%.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

