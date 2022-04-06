NewEdge Wealth LLC Sells 2,023 Shares of Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG)

NewEdge Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,023 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Warner Music Group were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in Warner Music Group by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 201.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group during the third quarter worth $229,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 13.8% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group during the third quarter worth $252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Warner Music Group alerts:

WMG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Warner Music Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Warner Music Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Warner Music Group in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Warner Music Group from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Redburn Partners raised Warner Music Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Warner Music Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.42.

Warner Music Group stock opened at $36.08 on Wednesday. Warner Music Group Corp. has a 12 month low of $29.34 and a 12 month high of $50.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.08 and its 200-day moving average is $41.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.36. The company has a market capitalization of $18.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.11, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.07.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Warner Music Group had a return on equity of 481.86% and a net margin of 7.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Warner Music Group Corp. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Warner Music Group’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

In other Warner Music Group news, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 10,000 shares of Warner Music Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.20, for a total transaction of $332,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ai Entertainment Holdings Llc sold 4,356,680 shares of Warner Music Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total value of $177,142,608.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,416,680 shares of company stock valued at $179,307,609. 76.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Warner Music Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Music Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Music Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.