NewEdge Wealth LLC Raises Holdings in Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON)

NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON – Get Rating) by 55.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,180 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,773 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Kronos Bio were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Kronos Bio by 19.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 135,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,841,000 after acquiring an additional 22,179 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kronos Bio during the third quarter worth about $421,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Kronos Bio by 51.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Kronos Bio by 18.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kronos Bio by 117.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 469,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,847,000 after purchasing an additional 253,872 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KRON stock opened at $7.25 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.46. Kronos Bio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.10 and a 1-year high of $29.23.

Kronos Bio ( NASDAQ:KRON Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.07) by ($0.06). Research analysts anticipate that Kronos Bio, Inc. will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on KRON. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Kronos Bio from $50.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, February 27th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Kronos Bio in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.

Kronos Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel cancer therapeutics. The company's product engine focuses on dysregulated transcription factors and the transcriptional regulatory networks that drive oncogenic activity. Its lead product candidate is entospletinib (ENTO), is an orally administered, selective spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for acute myeloid leukemia patients.

