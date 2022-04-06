NewEdge Wealth LLC Makes New $201,000 Investment in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,901 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,024,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 214,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,702,000 after acquiring an additional 22,474 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Lumentum during the 4th quarter worth $238,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Lumentum in the 4th quarter valued at about $663,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Lumentum in the 4th quarter valued at about $773,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum stock opened at $93.07 on Wednesday. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.67 and a 12 month high of $108.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 3.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $95.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 0.83.

Lumentum ( NASDAQ:LITE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28. Lumentum had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 22.57%. The business had revenue of $446.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on LITE. Zacks Investment Research raised Lumentum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com raised Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Lumentum from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Lumentum from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.25.

In other Lumentum news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 7,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total value of $791,840.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 2,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.27, for a total value of $233,123.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,965 shares of company stock valued at $1,912,911 in the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

