Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.0% in the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 3,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc raised its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 5.1% in the third quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 2,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.2% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 11,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Research & Management Co. grew its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.3% during the third quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 44,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,571,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Lisa Manzone sold 34,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.11, for a total transaction of $3,308,731.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 8,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $823,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 172,442 shares of company stock worth $17,127,439 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MKC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $96.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Argus upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.80.

Shares of NYSE MKC opened at $102.79 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $98.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.22. The firm has a market cap of $27.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.11, a P/E/G ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.48. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $77.85 and a 52 week high of $107.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 11.77%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 53.43%.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Co, Inc is engaged in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, French’s, Frank’s RedHot, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor, and DaQiao.

