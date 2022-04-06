Dupont Capital Management Corp Buys 3,529 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 460.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,296 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,529 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $1,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 4th quarter valued at $3,796,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 51,167 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,002,000 after purchasing an additional 3,052 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its position in United Rentals by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 32,768 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,888,000 after buying an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in United Rentals by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 3,219 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in United Rentals during the fourth quarter worth about $229,000. Institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on URI. StockNews.com began coverage on United Rentals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on United Rentals from $415.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on United Rentals from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on United Rentals in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on United Rentals from $317.00 to $324.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Rentals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $379.69.

Shares of URI stock opened at $342.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.84. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $285.59 and a 1-year high of $414.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $329.37 and a 200 day moving average of $342.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $7.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.91 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 14.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.04 EPS. Analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 27.87 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 26th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 6,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.08, for a total transaction of $1,992,881.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Profile (Get Rating)

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. The company rents equipment to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of general construction and industrial equipment, earthmoving equipment, material handling equipment, aerial work platforms, and general tools and light equipment.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.