Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Spotify Technology S.A. provides music streaming services. The Company offers commercial free music and ad-supported services to subscribers. Spotify Technology S.A. is based in Sweden. “

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

SPOT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Spotify Technology from $358.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price objective on Spotify Technology from $380.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Pivotal Research decreased their price objective on Spotify Technology from $385.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $244.21.

Shares of NYSE SPOT opened at $148.91 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $153.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.74. Spotify Technology has a 1-year low of $118.20 and a 1-year high of $305.60. The company has a market cap of $28.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.13 and a beta of 1.67.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 0.34%. Spotify Technology’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.79) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 71.6% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.36% of the company’s stock.

About Spotify Technology (Get Rating)

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Spotify Technology (SPOT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.