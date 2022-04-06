571 Shares in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Purchased by Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 13.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 2.7% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 24.1% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 2,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ELS opened at $78.21 on Wednesday. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.65 and a 1 year high of $88.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.23 and a 200-day moving average of $80.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.63.

Equity LifeStyle Properties ( NYSE:ELS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $325.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.00 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 19.44%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. This is a positive change from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 114.69%.

A number of research analysts have commented on ELS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup cut shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equity LifeStyle Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.75.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

